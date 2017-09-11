SportsCenter’s ‘Gear Up’: Everything you ever wanted to know about college football uniforms

In this Week 2 of Gear Up, SportsCenter: AM’s weekly segment previewing the best uniforms in college football, The Undefeated’s Aaron Dodson breaks down the style combinations of five schools: Utah, Oregon State, Michigan State, Appalachian State and Navy. With Utah, MSU and App State all going one color for their full uniform, Aaron explains why it’s all about the helmet in each combination. Meanwhile, don’t sleep on fresh new uniforms from Oregon State and Navy.

