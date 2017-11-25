SportsCenter’s ‘Gear Up,’ Week 13: Oregon goes green with ‘Once a Duck, Always a Duck’ combination

In Week 13 of Gear Up, SportsCenter’s weekly segment previewing the best uniforms in college football, The Undefeated’s Aaron Dodson breaks down the style combinations of South Carolina, Auburn, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Air Force, Southern Methodist, Grambling State, Southern and Oregon.

Within the SEC, the South Carolina Gamecocks break out a never-before-worn combination for Senior Day, while the Auburn Tigers keep it traditional with their home look. Nearly a month after upsetting Penn State in all-gray, Ohio State unleashes all-white, with a new colorway of Nike LeBron Soldier 11 cleats. The Wisconsin Badgers channel their inner Paul Bunyan, Air Force pays homage to the F-35 Lightning II combat aircraft, and Southern Methodist dons red chrome helmets featuring a special decal to honor the victims of the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting. For the Bayou Classic, it’s a blackout for Grambling State and a whiteout for Southern. And as a nod to their mascot, the Oregon Ducks go green in their “Once a Duck, Always a Duck” combination, accented by custom-painted lids.