SportsCenter’s ‘Gear Up,’ Week 4: Celebrating the memory of players and coaches who are no longer with us
Colorado pays homage to Rashaan Salaam, Indiana pays tribute to Terry Hoeppner and Cal honors Joe Roth
In Week 4 of “Gear Up,” SportsCenter’s weekly segment previewing the best uniforms in college football, The Undefeated’s Aaron Dodson breaks down the style combinations of Arkansas, Miami, Syracuse, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Colorado, Ball State, Western Kentucky, Indiana and California.
The Razorbacks celebrate Arkansas alumnus Jerry Jones’ Pro Football Hall of Fame induction with a Dallas Cowboys-inspired combination. Colorado, Indiana and Cal pay homage to coaches and players who are no longer with us. For Syracuse, it’s all about the No. 44, while Oklahoma boasts a wood-grained pattern and Ball State debuts a brand-new black helmet. Last but certainly not least, DJ Khaled shows some love to Western Kentucky’s brand-new Nike uniforms.
Liner Notes
Tune in to SportsCenter A.M. every Saturday morning during the college football season to watch Aaron show off the best uniforms of the week.
