SportsCenter’s ‘Gear Up,’ Week 10: Arizona State honors service members and the late Pat Tillman with ‘Brotherhood’ uniform

In Week 10 of Gear Up — SportsCenter’s weekly segment reviewing the best uniforms in college football — The Undefeated’s Aaron Dodson breaks down the style combinations of Miami, Iowa, Rutgers, East Mississippi Community College, UNLV, Washington State, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Villanova, Kennesaw State, Georgia and Arizona State.

Miami, Iowa and Rutgers each break out all-black uniforms, while EMCC, aka “Scooba Tech” from Netflix’s Last Chance U, goes all-white for a junior college playoff game. The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels honor Las Vegas on their helmets, and Kennesaw State’s lids channel the team’s owl mascot. Villanova unveils an alternate helmet for the first time in program history, while Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State sports the team’s 10th different uniform combination in as many weeks. Washington State shows why it’s all about the anthracite, and Georgia keeps it classic. Every Sun Devil player and coach who has served in the military is honored on ASU’s “Brotherhood” uniform, including the late great Pat Tillman, who died in combat in 2004.