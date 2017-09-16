SportsCenter’s ‘Gear Up,’ Week 3: A World War II airplane and a smiling gopher — college football uniforms take it to the limit

In Week 3 of “Gear Up,” SportsCenter’s weekly segment previewing the best uniforms in college football, The Undefeated’s Aaron Dodson breaks down the style combinations of Louisville, BYU, Nevada, Vanderbilt, Louisiana-Monroe, Alabama-Birmingham, North Texas and Minnesota.

There are the blackout uniforms that reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and No. 14 Louisville will sport against No. 3 Clemson. And the swag doesn’t stop there, with Vanderbilt also bringing the toughness to the field in all-black, and both BYU and Nevada rocking all-white. On their Military Day, the ULM Warhawks pay tribute to a World War II plane on their units. And, last but not least, don’t sleep on the smaller schools, North Texas and UAB, which will both bring their mascots with extra flair.