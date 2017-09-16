SportsCenter’s ‘Gear Up,’ Week 3: A World War II airplane and a smiling gopher — college football uniforms take it to the limit
Minnesota celebrates its mascot, and Louisiana-Monroe pays tributes to the P-40 Warhawk
In Week 3 of “Gear Up,” SportsCenter’s weekly segment previewing the best uniforms in college football, The Undefeated’s Aaron Dodson breaks down the style combinations of Louisville, BYU, Nevada, Vanderbilt, Louisiana-Monroe, Alabama-Birmingham, North Texas and Minnesota.
There are the blackout uniforms that reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and No. 14 Louisville will sport against No. 3 Clemson. And the swag doesn’t stop there, with Vanderbilt also bringing the toughness to the field in all-black, and both BYU and Nevada rocking all-white. On their Military Day, the ULM Warhawks pay tribute to a World War II plane on their units. And, last but not least, don’t sleep on the smaller schools, North Texas and UAB, which will both bring their mascots with extra flair.
Liner Notes
Tune in to SportsCenter A.M. every Saturday morning during the college football season to watch Aaron show off the best uniforms of the week.
Latest Videos
Focus on HBCUs at the Tom Joyner Family Reunion
Ford leads the way on initiative to support HBCUs
NYFW: Catching up with Draya Michelle
The reality star, entrepreneur and mom opens up about her life away from the bright lights
SC6: Nothing wrong with OBJ sharing his injury timetable
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill appreciate Odell Beckham Jr. being honest with his sprained ankle recovery time