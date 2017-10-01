SportsCenter’s ‘Gear Up,’ Week 5: Bowling Green honors veterans with inscribed helmets
While Texas Tech, Penn State, LSU, Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss all go throwback
In Week 5 of “Gear Up,” SportsCenter’s weekly segment previewing the best uniforms in college football, The Undefeated’s Aaron Dodson breaks down the style combinations of N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Florida International, Texas Tech, Penn State, LSU, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Miss, San Jose State and Bowling Green. Texas Tech, Penn State, LSU, Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss all honor the past with throwback uniforms. FIU and San Jose State show off brand-new Adidas swag. Virginia Tech enters its huge matchup against defending national champion Clemson rocking all-maroon. The N.C. State Wolfpack will play under a full moon in the team’s custom “Black Howl” uniform. And Bowling Green breaks out the most patriotic helmet of the college football season to honor fallen military veteran alumni.
