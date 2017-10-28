SportsCenter’s ‘Gear Up,’ Week 9: Ohio State unleashes all-gray uniform, with all-red Nike LeBron Soldier XI cleats

In Week 8 of Gear Up, SportsCenter’s weekly segment previewing the best uniforms in college football, The Undefeated’s Aaron Dodson breaks down the style combinations of Illinois, Maryland, Arizona, Texas A&M, Houston, South Florida, North Carolina, Princeton, Miami (Ohio), Ohio and Ohio State.

The Fighting Illini pay homage to their late, great All-American halfback Red Grange with a “Gray Ghost” combination. Maryland pays tribute to the school’s teams of the 1940s with a yellow and black throwback. Arizona breaks out its lucky red metallic helmets, and Houston plays on the road in gray pants for the first time in program history. For both Texas A&M and South Florida, it’s all about the alternate, with the Aggies taking the field in their special “Bright Lights” uniform and the Bulls sporting a camouflage-themed “Salute to Service” uniform. Princeton goes all-orange, while UNC goes all-navy. In the Battle of the Bricks, Miami (Ohio) goes all-white and Ohio goes all-black. And for their huge matchup against the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions, the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes will rock all-gray, with all-red Nike LeBron Soldier XI cleats.