How to match NBA socks with the perfect kicks
Stance’s ‘Overspray’ collection gives sneakerheads a chance to freshen their look
When it comes to playoff basketball, Stance has your back — or feet, if we’re keeping it 💯. In April, the official sock provider of the NBA released the “Overspray” collection, featuring socks representing 10 different teams. So, in honor of the playoffs and NBA Finals, The Undefeated took socks from the collection of five playoff squads and matched them with the perfect pair of sneakers. The Cleveland Cavaliers are not included in the “Overspray” collection, but we gave the 2016 NBA champions a socks-and-sneakers combination anyway. Here at The Undefeated, we gotta make sure everyone is fresh during the postseason.
Latest Videos
SC6: What if Warriors sweep?
Michael Smith says that if Golden State swept Cleveland, it would make up for any deficits they suffered in past series
SC6: Horry would take 2000-01 Lakers over Warriors
Robert Horry joins SC6 for some NBA this or that, including choosing the best player out of Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan
SC6: Hunter Greene Stops By The Six
Extended interview of MLB draft prospect who could become the first RHP to go No. 1 out of high school