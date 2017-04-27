The Undefeated

Thank you, Reese

Some of the best moments from our former correspondent
By Marcus Matthews Cherisse Datu Reese Waters

Sadly, our correspondent Reese Waters is no longer with ESPN. Waters made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday:

It’s always tough to see family move on. He crushed it at The Undefeated. Here’s a quick look back at some of Reese’s greatest hits for us.

Filed Under: Family Reese Waters The Undefeated

