The Undefeated
Thank you, Reese
Some of the best moments from our former correspondent
Sadly, our correspondent Reese Waters is no longer with ESPN. Waters made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday:
It’s always tough to see family move on. He crushed it at The Undefeated. Here’s a quick look back at some of Reese’s greatest hits for us.
