The business behind EchoFox, Rick Fox’s eSports team

Fans of esports know about EchoFox, partially because of the fame of co-founder Rick Fox, the former Los Angeles Laker and actor. But behind the scenes, the Vision Venture Partners Team, the private equity firm behind EchoFox, is quietly reshaping esports. Jace Hall, Stratton Sclavos and Amit Raizada are all aiming to leverage their experiences in mobile technology, verification, the sports industry and the gaming industry to take their shot at the next billion-dollar industry.

The Undefeated visited FoxCon, the first gathering of all EchoFox players, to hear from the founders about the future of esports.