The Clubhouse: Bismack Biyombo’s journey from the DRC to Orlando
A difficult journey from Goma to the pros motivated Biyombo to invest in his country’s youth
Bismack Biyombo has a deep connection to the place of his birth – Democratic Republic of Congo. He left his country at the age of 16 to enter the precarious and unpredictable world of professional basketball and fell victim to the exploitation that can befall young kids in the business. Growing up in a country rich in natural resources but where millions live in extreme poverty, Biyombo has turned his focus to building the resources in the DRC that will allow its citizens to build wealth without being exploited by foreign influences. His focus on youth programs and empowerment in Goma highlights the basketball infrastructure that he’s working to build countrywide.
Liner Notes
The Clubhouse is a new platform for star athletes to tell stories that transcend the sporting arena and have larger implications about the world in which we live. Each short documentary is a behind-the-scenes, immersive dive into an issue that both has a direct impact on the athlete and is relatable to a broader audience. We ride with a sports star throughout each episode, seeing their world with a distinctly personal lens. The Clubhouse humanizes athletes and introduces issues in a way that’s never been seen before. A collaboration between VICE Sports and ESPN Films.
