The Clubhouse: Carmelo Anthony takes a stand
A look back at summer 2016, when Melo decided to challenge himself and fellow athletes to speak up about police brutality
The title of captain on Team USA’s basketball team comes with some complicated connotations in today’s America. For Carmelo Anthony, the 2016 Olympics started as an opportunity to get back to winning and cement his legacy as one of the greatest Olympians of all time. But after troubling events involving police violence against young black men took the national stage once again, his thought process began to change. With virtually unparalleled respect among his peers, Anthony took an opportunity to create a dialogue. Last summer, we crossed the nation with the Olympic captain to explore his role of representing Team USA during a crossroads in this nation’s history.
Liner Notes
The Clubhouse is a new platform for star athletes to tell stories that transcend the sporting arena and have larger implications about the world in which we live. Each short documentary is a behind-the-scenes, immersive dive into an issue that both has a direct impact on the athlete and is relatable to a broader audience. We ride with a sports star throughout each episode, seeing their world with a distinctly personal lens. The Clubhouse humanizes athletes and introduces issues in a way that’s never been seen before. A collaboration between VICE Sports and ESPN Films.
Latest Videos
View from the Hilltop: Can Howard rescue an ugly season?
Despite the team’s injuries and losses, coach still hopes for a tournament berth
SC6: Smith: Paul George’s situation similar to Durant in OKC
Michael Smith likens the Pacers’ struggle with whether to trade Paul George to the Thunder’s fear of letting Kevin Durant walk for no compensation in free agency
SC6: Stewart hasn’t experienced discrimination in WNBA
Breanna Stewart joins SC6 to weigh in on Candice Wiggins’ comments that she was discriminated against as a straight player in the WNBA