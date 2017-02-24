The Clubhouse: Carmelo Anthony takes a stand

The title of captain on Team USA’s basketball team comes with some complicated connotations in today’s America. For Carmelo Anthony, the 2016 Olympics started as an opportunity to get back to winning and cement his legacy as one of the greatest Olympians of all time. But after troubling events involving police violence against young black men took the national stage once again, his thought process began to change. With virtually unparalleled respect among his peers, Anthony took an opportunity to create a dialogue. Last summer, we crossed the nation with the Olympic captain to explore his role of representing Team USA during a crossroads in this nation’s history.

