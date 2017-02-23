The Clubhouse: Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins continues to ride for social change
The Eagles safety is determined to bridge the divides between law enforcement and community
The national anthem protests started by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and adopted by athletes such as Philadelphia Eagles Malcolm Jenkins have become one of the most polarizing issue in sports. In an attempt to offer solutions to a nation racked by debates over policing, the Pro Bowl safety decided to use his protest and platform to try to bridge the gap between communities and police. We followed Malcolm as he went on a ride-along with Philadelphia Police Department officers and had a one-on-one with the city’s police commissioner.
The Clubhouse is a new platform for star athletes to tell stories that transcend the sporting arena and have larger implications about the world in which we live. Each short documentary is a behind-the-scenes, immersive dive into an issue that both has a direct impact on the athlete and is relatable to a broader audience. We ride with a sports star throughout each episode, seeing their world with a distinctly personal lens. The Clubhouse humanizes athletes and introduces issues in a way that’s never been seen before. A collaboration between VICE Sports and ESPN Films.
