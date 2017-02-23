The Clubhouse: Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins continues to ride for social change

The Clubhouse is a new platform for star athletes to tell stories that transcend the sporting arena and have larger implications about the world in which we live. Each short documentary is a behind-the-scenes, immersive dive into an issue that both has a direct impact on the athlete and is relatable to a broader audience. We ride with a sports star throughout each episode, seeing their world with a distinctly personal lens. The Clubhouse humanizes athletes and introduces issues in a way that’s never been seen before. A collaboration between VICE Sports and ESPN Films.