Fast Break Freestyles

Fast Break Freestyles: Smoke DZA

DM ‘creep business,’ the state of the Knicks and the world according to the Harlem MC

Morgan Moody By @Morgan7Moody

Fast Break Freestyles features rappers discussing culture, basketball and their cities. This week’s installment features New York rapper Smoke DZA, whose new album Not For Sale dropped April 20, discussing DM “creep business,” the New York Knicks and more. Hosted by DJ Set Free (creator of the AND1 mixtapes), Fast Break Freestyles is a collaboration between The Undefeated and The Compound.

Filed Under: Basketball Fast Break Freestyles Music Smoke DZA The Compound

Latest Videos

NCAA Football: Celebration Bowl-Grambling vs North Carolina A&T HBCU

Undrafted and undeterred: How one HBCU running back plans to prove the NFL wrong

Grambling State’s Martez Carter signs with Washington as an undrafted free agent
2017 BET Experience – Celebrity Basketball Game Presented By Sprite And State Farm Culture

Fast Break Freestyles: Millyz

The up-and-comer from Boston area talks Isaiah Thomas, picks his top 5 and lays out his story
Jadakiss_Compound Culture

Fast Break Freestyles: Jadakiss

The legendary rapper from The Lox picks his top 5 rappers on the court and spits an original freestyle