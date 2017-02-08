The extra scrutiny of being an African-American athletic director
Six athletic directors discuss what it’s like to run an elite college athletic program while black
The Undefeated conducted a roundtable discussion with African-American athletic directors at some of the most elite athletic programs in the country. Featured in this roundtable were:
- Vanderbilt’s David Williams
- Arizona State’s Ray Anderson
- Florida State’s Stan Wilcox
- Michigan’s Warde Manuel
- Stanford’s Bernard Muir
- Cal’s Mike Williams
In this video, they talk about the extra level of scrutiny they believe they face that white athletic directors do not face.
