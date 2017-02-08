College Sports

The extra scrutiny of being an African-American athletic director

Six athletic directors discuss what it’s like to run an elite college athletic program while black
Caleb Wilkerson By @caleb_wilkerson

The Undefeated conducted a roundtable discussion with African-American athletic directors at some of the most elite athletic programs in the country. Featured in this roundtable were:

  • Vanderbilt’s David Williams
  • Arizona State’s Ray Anderson
  • Florida State’s Stan Wilcox
  • Michigan’s Warde Manuel
  • Stanford’s Bernard Muir
  • Cal’s Mike Williams

In this video, they talk about the extra level of scrutiny they believe they face that white athletic directors do not face.

Filed Under: Athletic Director College Sports

Latest Videos

Sports

Top athletic directors talk about how they deal with student-athletes who want to protest

What to do with a student Kaepernick?
Sports

Views from the 6: Smith on Boogie Cousins

Michael Smith explains on SC6 that while he understands DeMarcus Cousins’ frustrations, Cousins needs to move past his on-court blowups and free himself from his volatile nature
Culture

SC6: Are you sick of seeing Patriots parades?

Jemele Hill and Michael Smith debate whether people should be tired of seeing the Patriots’ celebration parades