The extra scrutiny of being an African-American athletic director

The Undefeated conducted a roundtable discussion with African-American athletic directors at some of the most elite athletic programs in the country. Featured in this roundtable were:

Vanderbilt’s David Williams

Arizona State’s Ray Anderson

Florida State’s Stan Wilcox

Michigan’s Warde Manuel

Stanford’s Bernard Muir

Cal’s Mike Williams

In this video, they talk about the extra level of scrutiny they believe they face that white athletic directors do not face.