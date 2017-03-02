An Undefeated Conversation
An Undefeated History: The life and times of Wilma Rudolph
How her accomplishments on the track pale in comparison to the work she did off it
When Wilma Rudolph was four she contracted polio. By the time she was 21, she was one of the most dominant track athletes in American history. But it is what she did off the track that caused her legacy stand the test of time.
Here, Damion L. Thomas, curator of sports for the National Museum of African American History and Culture, shines a light on the overlooked story of Wilma Rudolph.
