The NFL’s New Year’s resolution

Hosted by our senior writer (and former NFL cornerback) Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show that features various segments inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, weird and subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features the following segment:

P.R. Poet: A special New Year’s performance by the newly appointed NFL director of poetic communications, Shamgod Muhammed Mohammed, on behalf of the commissioner Roger Goodell.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.