The Stop: Wrenching stories of humiliation and even death for ‘driving while black’
An NFL star, a wealthy investor, a federal judge and a small-business owner — four perspectives on unhappy encounters with police
Retired NFL star Anquan Boldin; Robert F. Smith, the nation’s wealthiest African-American; Robert L. Wilkins, a federal appeals court judge; and Daniel Magos, a contractor from Phoenix, talk about how common it is for police to stop people of color for little or no reason and the lasting effects those stops have on their lives.
The Undefeated teamed up with National Geographic to ask people across the U.S. what it’s like to be racially profiled during a traffic stop, and the ripple effect such incidents can have on families and communities. For more on this topic in The Undefeated, click here. This report also appears in the April issue of National Geographic magazine and online at natgeo.com/theraceissue.
Latest Videos
Inside the mind of Stugotz
Find out firsthand how the co-host of The Dan Le Batard Show cooks up his hot takes
Jaylen Brown all-access: L.A. All-Star video diary
Relive All-Star Weekend through the personal lens of the Celtics’ rising star guard
Jamaican bobsledder sends advice to Team Nigeria
And shares the story of the ‘swinging’ rent party that got them a sled