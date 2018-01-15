The story behind how ‘The New Yorker’s’ MLK, Kaepernick and Michael Bennett cover was born
NFL protests are ‘civil disobedience in the manner of King,’ says artist
The stunning Jan. 15 New Yorker cover of Martin Luther King Jr. linking arms with athlete-activists Colin Kaepernick and Michael Bennett has elicited a lot of strong responses, including both thunderous praise and biting criticism. We asked the artist Mark Ulriksen, who has been a freelance illustrator for The New Yorker since 1994, to walk us through the making of the cover, and he shared his creative process with us, which included his sketches from conception to completion.
When we asked Ulriksen, who said the players carried out civil disobedience in the manner of King, what inspired him to marry the NFL players’ protest with that of King’s, he answered: “Would King be condoning this? I happen to think he would.”
Latest Videos
We asked a lip reader what LeBron was shouting about in the Cavs huddle
King James had us all wondering what he was saying during the blowout loss against the Raptors
The top 10 HBCU football plays of the year
Wow! Put these on a poster
Willie Taggart is making Florida State the blackest team in the FBS
‘Practice Squad’: A view of next season and NFL wild card edition