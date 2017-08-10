NFL

The Streets is Talking: Colin Kaepernick

We asked people what they thought about the quarterback’s situation — and whether they’re willing to boycott if he’s unsigned by the start of the season

By Osman Noor Martenzie Johnson

Recently, we posed a question to our Twitter followers: Would you boycott the NFL if Colin Kaepernick isn’t signed by the beginning of the season? The sheer number of responses we got was astounding.

We wanted to see if those results were a good representation of how people really feel, so we took the debate to the streets. Watch the video above and see what the people have to say.

