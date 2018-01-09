The top 10 HBCU football plays of the year

Now that the college football season is over, we give you the top 10 highlights from the season’s games at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs):

Texas Southern’s Elijah Odom hurdles the defender for the touchdown.

North Carolina A&T’s Elijah Bell puts the defender on a poster in the end zone.

Howard quarterback Caylin Newton goes 52 yards in the biggest NCAA Division I upset of the season against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Alex Brown and Paul McKeiver of South Carolina State tag-team on this big hit against North Carolina Central University.

Tennessee State wide receiver Steven Newbold makes the Florida A&M University defense look silly in this touchdown reception.

Grambling quarterback DeVante Kincade with the Madden spin move for 6.

North Carolina Central defender Davanta Reynolds intercepts a pitchout and returns it 85 yards for the touchdown.

Bethune-Cookman’s Elliott Miller’s one-hand diving interception.

Bowie State’s Robert Chesson long touchdown run was one of his eight touchdowns in the game vs. Elizabeth City State.

Larry Brihm’s Hail Mary for Bethune-Cookman is answered in its upset of North Carolina Central.