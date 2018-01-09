HBCU football
The top 10 HBCU football plays of the year
Wow! Put these on a poster
Now that the college football season is over, we give you the top 10 highlights from the season’s games at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs):
- Texas Southern’s Elijah Odom hurdles the defender for the touchdown.
- North Carolina A&T’s Elijah Bell puts the defender on a poster in the end zone.
- Howard quarterback Caylin Newton goes 52 yards in the biggest NCAA Division I upset of the season against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
- Alex Brown and Paul McKeiver of South Carolina State tag-team on this big hit against North Carolina Central University.
- Tennessee State wide receiver Steven Newbold makes the Florida A&M University defense look silly in this touchdown reception.
- Grambling quarterback DeVante Kincade with the Madden spin move for 6.
- North Carolina Central defender Davanta Reynolds intercepts a pitchout and returns it 85 yards for the touchdown.
- Bethune-Cookman’s Elliott Miller’s one-hand diving interception.
- Bowie State’s Robert Chesson long touchdown run was one of his eight touchdowns in the game vs. Elizabeth City State.
- Larry Brihm’s Hail Mary for Bethune-Cookman is answered in its upset of North Carolina Central.
