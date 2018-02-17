2018 NBA All-Star Game
The ultimate Slam Dunk Contest preview: Best dunker of all time, who’s winning Saturday night
It’s the highlight of All-Star Weekend, and we’ve got predictions
You can talk about the parties, the celebrities and the NBA All-Star Game all you want, but nothing generates more excitement during All-Star Weekend than the Slam Dunk Contest. Marc J. Spears and Justin Tinsley predict who’s going to win Saturday night, details from the iconic 2000 dunk contest with Vince Carter and debate the best dunker of all time.
