The Undefeated turns 1!

It has been one year since The Undefeated officially launched, and it feels like it was just yesterday.

Within that year were 12 months of journalism, 365 days of meetings and 8,760 hours of writing, editing and producing that made The Undefeated what it is today. We hosted a conversation with Barack Obama in the twilight of his presidency; we traveled to Cuba with Misty Copeland; basketball legend Michael Jordan spoke candidly with us about race and social justice; and Serena Williams opened up about being the greatest of all time as a black woman — and that’s just the big stuff. We worked tirelessly every day to bring you a unique perspective, highlight the efforts of historically black colleges and universities and put a spotlight on the uplifting achievements of our community.

One year later, we feel as fresh and as fearless as we did on day one. We are still the premier platform for exploring the intersections of race, sports and culture. We will always be not conventional, never boring. We remain Undefeated.