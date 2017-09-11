Tom Joyner’s family reunion: Partying with a purpose

Nationally syndicated radio host and Tuskegee University alum Tom Joyner loves to party with a purpose. At this year’s Tom Joyner Family Reunion, Joyner invited The Undefeated and 20,000 of his loyal listeners to converge on Orlando, Florida. Celebrating family, friendship, food, historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education, the Family Reunion created a space for conversation, music and bonding. We created a mixtape of the event featuring Joyner, Sevyn Streeter, Darius McCrary, Kellie Shanygne Williams, Fred Hammond, Next, Amobi Okoye and Chanté Moore exploring our uniquely black experience.