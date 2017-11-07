HBCU football

Top 10 HBCU football highlights for Week 10

Bowie State’s Robert Chesson sets record with eight TDs

By @TheUndefeated

It’s Week 10 of the top football highlights in historically black college and university (HBCU) sports. Among last weekend’s top plays are outstanding performances from Fayetteville State, the CIAA Southern Division champion; Bowie State, including Robert Chesson’s record-setting eight touchdowns; Tuskegee; Johnson C. Smith; Miles; Alabama State; Winston-Salem State; St. Augustine; and Shaw. Catch highlights each week from The Undefeated at #UndefeatedTop10.

Filed Under: Alabama State University Bowie State University Fayetteville State University HBCU football Johnson C. Smith University View All Miles College Shaw Tuskegee University Winston-Salem State University

Latest Videos

Sports

Does the Browns’ futility signal the end of analytics in the NFL?

‘Practice Squad’: Week 9
Sports

SportsCenter’s ‘Gear Up,’ Week 10: Arizona State honors service members and the late Pat Tillman with ‘Brotherhood’ uniform

Miami, Iowa and Rutgers each break out all-black
HBCU

Top 10 HBCU sports highlights: Week 9

Howard’s Caylin Newton puts on a show