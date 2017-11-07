Top 10 HBCU football highlights for Week 10

It’s Week 10 of the top football highlights in historically black college and university (HBCU) sports. Among last weekend’s top plays are outstanding performances from Fayetteville State, the CIAA Southern Division champion; Bowie State, including Robert Chesson’s record-setting eight touchdowns; Tuskegee; Johnson C. Smith; Miles; Alabama State; Winston-Salem State; St. Augustine; and Shaw. Catch highlights each week from The Undefeated at #UndefeatedTop10.