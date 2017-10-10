HBCU sports

Top 10 HBCU football highlights for Week 6

Tennessee State makes it in twice

By @TheUndefeated

It’s HBCU football highlights for Week 6 of the season, featuring top plays from Tennessee State (which has two entries on the list), Tuskegee, J.C. Smith, Alcorn State, Southern, Winston-Salem State, Grambling, Alabama State and Norfolk State. We have the best in sports highlights at historically black college and universities (HBCUs) each week at #UndefeatedTop10.

