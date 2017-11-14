Top 10 HBCU sports highlights for Week 11
Top play is from Bethune-Cookman’s upset of N.C. Central
It’s Week 11 of the top highlights in historically black college and university (HBCU) sports. Last weekend’s top plays include top performances from Virginia State’s CIAA championship victory and Bethune-Cookman’s upset of North Carolina Central. Other highlights are from Savannah State volleyball, Howard soccer, Hampton basketball and football from Southern, Alcorn State, Tennessee State and Texas Southern. And the No. 1 highlight is of B-CU quarterback Larry Brihm Jr.’s Hail Mary pass caught by Keavon Mitchell to beat NCCU. Catch highlights each week from The Undefeated, at #UndefeatedTop10.
