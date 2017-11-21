HBCU sports
Top 10 HBCU sports highlights for Week 12
This week’s highlights include football, basketball and volleyball
It’s Week 12 of the top highlights in historically black college and university (HBCU) sports. Last weekend’s top plays include top football performances by players from Mississippi Valley State, Tennessee State and North Carolina A&T, basketball plays from Grambling State and Central State, and championship volleyball from Howard and Alabama State.
Catch HBCU sports highlights each week from The Undefeated at #UndefeatedTop10.
