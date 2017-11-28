HBCU sports
Top 10 HBCU sports highlights Week 13
Basketball rules as the seasons shift from football
It’s Week 13 of the top highlights in historically black college and university (HBCU) sports. This week, highlights feature more basketball action than football since the gridiron season is winding down. Top plays include hoops highlights from Howard, Mississippi Valley State, Hampton, Bowie State and Coppin State, and the lone top play from football is of Grambling quarterback DeVante Kincade scoring a touchdown between four Southern players.
Catch HBCU sports highlights each week from The Undefeated at #UndefeatedTop10.
