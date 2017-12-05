Top 10 HBCU sports highlights Week 14

The top highlights of Week 14 in historically black college and university (HBCU) sports have more basketball action than football since the gridiron season is winding down. But we do have a top play from the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game in Houston, won by Grambling State over Alcorn State. There are also hoops highlights from Grambling, Howard, Bethune-Cookman, Lincoln and Maryland-Eastern Shore. Grambling quarterback DeVante Kincade is in a top play again this week, this time scoring between three Alcorn State players.