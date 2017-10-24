Top 10 HBCU sports highlights: Week 8

The defenses really step up in the Week 8 top football highlights in historically black college and university (HBCU) sports. Last weekend’s top plays include must-see performances from Howard, North Carolina A&T, Norfolk State, Albany State, Clark Atlanta, Morgan State, Grambling State, Alabama A&M and Alcorn State. And, we also have the first basketball highlight of the year. We have it all each week at #UndefeatedTop10.