Top 10 highlights from last week in HBCU sports
The last football highlights of the year feature great performances from the Celebration Bowl
The top highlights from last week in historically black college and university (HBCU) sports include the best plays from the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. Congratulations to the undefeated North Carolina A&T Aggies! We have four highlights from the game, including Marquell Cartwright’s 29-yard touchdown run for the Aggies and Martez Carter’s 29-yard touchdown reception for Grambling. Also this week, there are hoops highlights from Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State, Norfolk State, Lincoln University and Jackson State.
Latest Videos
Thanks for the memories, Kobe
Marc J. Spears, Mike Wise and Chris Haynes share their favorite Kobe stories
Grambling State, N.C. A&T set to duel in Celebration Bowl
Matchup to feature the only teams to have won this game
The top three reasons that rule changes won’t make the NFL safer
‘Practice Squad’: Week 14