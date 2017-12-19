Top 10 highlights from last week in HBCU sports

The top highlights from last week in historically black college and university (HBCU) sports include the best plays from the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. Congratulations to the undefeated North Carolina A&T Aggies! We have four highlights from the game, including Marquell Cartwright’s 29-yard touchdown run for the Aggies and Martez Carter’s 29-yard touchdown reception for Grambling. Also this week, there are hoops highlights from Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State, Norfolk State, Lincoln University and Jackson State.