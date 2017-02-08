College Sports
Top athletic directors talk about how they deal with student-athletes who want to protest
What to do with a student Kaepernick?
The Undefeated conducted a roundtable discussion with African-American athletic directors at some of the most elite athletic programs in the country. Featured in this roundtable were:
- Vanderbilt, David Williams
- Arizona State, Ray Anderson
- Florida State, Stan Wilcox
- Michigan, Warde Manuel
- Stanford, Bernard Muir
- Cal, Mike Williams
In this video, they discuss how to deal with athletes who are protesting.
