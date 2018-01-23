HBCU sports
This week’s top HBCU sports highlights
And they include one last football highlight from the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game
This week’s highlights of historically black college and university games include alley-oop dunks, step-back 3s and a game-winning 3-pointer in a Southwestern Athletic Conference upset from Central State, Tennessee State, Howard, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central, Bowie State University, Texas Southern and Grambling. And there’s one last football highlight: Howard running back Anthony Philyaw scoring a touchdown in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game.
