HBCU sports

This week’s top HBCU sports highlights

And they include one last football highlight from the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game

By @TheUndefeated

This week’s highlights of historically black college and university games include alley-oop dunks, step-back 3s and a game-winning 3-pointer in a Southwestern Athletic Conference upset from Central State, Tennessee State, Howard, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central, Bowie State University, Texas Southern and Grambling. And there’s one last football highlight: Howard running back Anthony Philyaw scoring a touchdown in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game.

 

Filed Under: Bowie State University Central State University Grambling State University HBCU sports Howard University North Carolina Central University Tennessee State University Texas Southern University

