This week’s top HBCU sports highlights

This week’s highlights of historically black college and university games include alley-oop dunks, step-back 3s and a game-winning 3-pointer in a Southwestern Athletic Conference upset from Central State, Tennessee State, Howard, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central, Bowie State University, Texas Southern and Grambling. And there’s one last football highlight: Howard running back Anthony Philyaw scoring a touchdown in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game.