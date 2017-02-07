Trailer: Black athletic directors roundtable discussion
A preview of some of the top athletic directors from some of the most elite athletic programs
Vanderbilt’s David Williams, Arizona State’s Ray Anderson, Florida State’s Stan Wilcox, Michigan’s Warde Manuel, Stanford’s Bernard Muir, and Cal’s Mike Williams joined The Undefeated for a roundtable discussion on sports, race, activism and economics.
Be sure to check back on Feb. 8 to catch the full conversation.
