View from the Hilltop: Can Howard rescue an ugly season?
Despite the team’s injuries and losses, coach still hopes for a tournament berth
Leaning back on the sofa in the living room of his high-rise apartment, Howard coach Kevin Nickelberry summed up the current season.
He mentioned the catastrophic injuries that started before the season began and never stopped. He mentioned the spotlight on his team when it was named the preseason pick to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), only to dim as the injuries and losses piled up. He mentioned avoiding social media as the season wore on, and being treated by people “as if I had leprosy.”
And he mentioned his faith that his team could still win the MEAC tournament championship, which starts in two weeks.
The Bison have played better of late. Howard beat third-place Morgan State on Feb. 13, the front end of the team’s second two-game winning streak of the season. And on Monday the Bison played the tough against the MEAC’s top team, North Carolina Central, losing by just seven at Burr Gymnasium after getting drilled by 35 on Jan. 23 in Durham, North Carolina.
History says it’s possible that the Bison can win the MEAC. When Holy Cross reached the NCAA tournament last year with 19 losses, it marked the fifth straight year a losing team had made it to the big dance.
That last happened in the MEAC in 2008 when Coppin State won four tournament games by six points, becoming the first 20-loss team to reach the NCAAs.
Coppin’s second-round win in that tournament: a 75-74 victory over a second-seeded Hampton team coached by Nickelberry.
The View from the Hilltop: Greek-letter organizations bring a unique flavor to campus life
Mangham is the only member of a fraternity on Howard’s team
The View from the Hilltop: It’s Howard vs. Hampton for bragging rights to ‘The Real HU’
At least in men’s basketball, Hampton has been triumphant
View from the Hilltop: Howard crowds enjoy themselves despite basketball team’s losing record
The music, the dancers, the fans all contribute to a good time
View from the Hilltop: Who will be the man?
Freshman Charles Williams is a bright spot in a dismal season
View from the Hilltop: Emotional roller-coaster
The Bison finally get a good win before collapsing in the next game
View from the Hilltop: Hitting rock bottom
Howard suffers an embarrassing loss and another injury
View from the Hilltop: Star’s return can’t rescue Howard
James Daniel, the leading scorer in Division 1 last year, plays for the first time this season
View from the Hilltop: Episode 9
‘We still believe we can win a championship’
View from the Hilltop: Episode 8
Coping with lost parents