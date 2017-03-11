View from the Hilltop: Howard’s season comes to an end after losing to Norfolk State

As the players from Howard and Norfolk State lined up during a free throw in the final minute of Friday’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) tournament semifinal, Bison forward Tyler Stone shared a thought with one of his senior teammates standing across the lane.

“I can’t remember who it was, but I said, ‘Hey, man. It’s done. It’s over.’ ”

After an improbable first two rounds of the MEAC tournament in which No. 11 seed Howard upset the No. 6 and No. 3 seeds (Coppin and Morgan State), the season for the Bison came to an end in Friday’s 68-53 loss to Norfolk State.

The Bison began the day confident the team could reach Saturday’s MEAC championship game against top-seeded North Carolina Central. Instead, the season and the careers of the seven seniors who began the 2016-17 campaign as the favorite to win the MEAC championship came to an abrupt end.

“We just had too much to overcome this season with all the injuries we had,” said Howard coach Kevin Nickelberry. “I’m so proud of these guys with all that they showed at the end of this season. They never stopped fighting.”

Howard led at the half, 30-28, as Charles Williams, Solomon Mangham and James Miller got hot from the perimeter. But those shots stopped falling in the second half as Norfolk State intensified its defensive pressure.

“When teams press, that’s been the kryptonite for us,” said Damon Collins, a small forward who had to assume the point guard role for Howard as the team lost its top three point guards to injuries this season. “We just didn’t handle it well.”

The loss led to a solemn locker room where Collins, Mangham, Tyler Stone, Kofi Andoh, Chuck Smith, Prince Okoroh and Marcel Boyd took off their Howard uniforms for the last time.

“It’s tough to think that it’s over,” Andoh said. “This is a brotherhood for us. I’ll have a bond with these guys for the rest of my life.”