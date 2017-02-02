View from the Hilltop: Howard crowds enjoy themselves despite basketball team’s losing record
The music, the dancers, the fans all contribute to a good time
After consecutive home losses to Savannah State and South Carolina State last weekend, Howard fell to 10th place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference standings (2-5, 5-17 overall). But you would have never known it from the lively crowds who attended the games at Burr Gymnasium on Jan. 28 and Monday.
The band. The cheerleaders. The Ooh La La! Dancers. The Flashy Flags. The Bisonettes. Superfan Johnny Mercer. It’s all a part of the experience during a home game at Howard, or any historically black college.
Despite the loss, there were some on-court highlights: Freshman Charles Williams, whom we profiled in last week’s episode, scored a career-high 37 points in the 73-70 loss to Savannah State. Williams also had a career-high seven rebounds in the game, which Howard led at one point by 11 points.The Bison had a 63-39 rebounding advantage, but committed a season-high 29 turnovers.
