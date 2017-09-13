HBCU sports
Week 2 of Top 10 HBCU highlights
This week stars women’s volleyball
It’s time again for the Top 10 highlights from Week 2 of historically black college and university (HBCU) sports. This week, we include some women’s volleyball between Prairie View vs. Houston Baptist. But like Week 1, the Howard Bison had their share of big plays in their close loss to Kent State. Each week, look for #UndefeatedTop10.
