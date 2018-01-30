This week’s Top 10 HBCU sports highlights are all hoops
See why Norfolk State’s buzzer-beater is No. 1
This week’s highlights of historically black college and university (HBCU) games include a few schools we haven’t seen before, such as Morehouse, Winston-Salem State, Fayetteville State, Morgan State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. But we also have Tennessee State, Bowie State, Alabama State, Norfolk State and Bowie State returning to the spotlight, with Norfolk State guard Steven Whitley’s buzzer-beater to sink Bethune-Cookman on Saturday earning our top spot.
If you have highlights you want to see in the weekly Top 10, send a link to #UndefeatedTop10.
