Week 3 of Top 10 HBCU highlights

It’s Week 3 for highlights in historically black college and university (HBCU) sports, including Tennessee State (No. 1 with nine missed tackles in one play against Florida A&M), Grambling, Alcorn State, Central State, Clark Atlanta, Norfolk State, Southern and Jackson State. If you want to see your school’s highlights, make sure to send them to #UndefeatedTop10. We’ll have the best in HBCU sports for you each week.