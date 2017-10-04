Week 5 of Top 10 HBCU sports highlights

It’s Week 5 for highlights in historically black college and university (HBCU) sports. This week’s highlights feature Winson-Salem State, Grambling State, North Carolina Central, Texas Southern, Norfolk State and Mississippi Valley State, with a top play from Southern University. If you want to see your school’s highlights, make sure to send them to #UndefeatedTop10. We’ll have the best in HBCU sports for you each week.