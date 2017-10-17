HBCU sports
Week 7’s top 10 HBCU sports highlights
These highlights from Week 7, with teams in the middle of conference play, show top plays from historically black college and university (HBCU) football and soccer and feature top plays from North Carolina Central, Virginia State, Fort Valley State, Tuskegee and soccer from Howard and Prairie View A&M. The Undefeated has the only sports highlights from HBCUs each week at #UndefeatedTop10.
