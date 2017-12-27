Holiday season

What do you know about Kwanzaa?

We tested our knowledge of the seven principles, the kenorah and more

By @blewisphoto

With Kwanzaa upon us, The Undefeated staff decided to test out our knowledge of the holiday. Let’s just say that we have a way to go. Habari gani, brothers and sisters!

Filed Under: Happy Holidays Holiday season Kwanzaa

