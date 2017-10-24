NEW YORK, NY – MAY 15: Kenny Tapia works at the Reaching Out Community Services food pantry in Brooklyn on May 15, 2017 in New York City. The popular Brooklyn food pantry feeds over 4,000 New Yorkers per month while offering a host of other services for those in need. Agencies throughout the nation that feed, shelter and care for the needy are increasingly nervous about proposed cuts to their programs if President Donald Trump’s budget passes. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

1:38 PMThere were a couple of different scuffles in the NBA last night, but the best one was between Mario Chalmers and James Harden. No one was hurt, so we can laugh at it. Meanwhile, let this, below, blow your mind.

Completely transfixed by this. What incredibly creative dramatic talent pic.twitter.com/RnFz1ze9nI — Felicity Morse (@FelicityMorse) October 22, 2017

The power is still not on for most of Puerto Rico. After Hurricane Maria tore through the island, destroying infrastructure on a level not seen before, the issue of rebuilding became an instant controversy. But get this. A small firm based out of Montana has now landed the biggest contract to help get electricity back to Puerto Rico. They’re based in the hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. His son worked at the company. And guess what! That place also happens to be the one-time part-time home of … Richard Spencer. Can’t make this stuff up.

Today is #NationalFoodDay. The purpose is to showcase healthier foods, since this country has a huge problem with that on many levels. The concept of healthy, affordable and sustainable models for consumption don’t exactly flow in line with capitalism, so, yeah, it doesn’t really happen. But, in addition, xenophobia and discrimination are still very much part of the food world in ways that many people don’t really understand. But, food is the front porch of many cultures, and one kitchen is fighting back against the hate.

Xenophobia and racism are on the rise in Trump's America––but this bakery is fighting back. #NationalFoodDay pic.twitter.com/tfOSWLXAkE — Splinter (@splinter_news) October 24, 2017

When it comes to news about Beyoncé, there are only two things that matter: Is she dropping new material or not. In some people’s worlds, having children would qualify as such under the “new material” category. That said, when pictures or any sort of side clue about her latest works show up on the internet, speculation begins about the truth of the rumors. The latest such nugget to be uncovered is a hint that Queen Bey and Cardi B might be working on a track together, which would be the ultimate glo up.

The World Series gets under way Tuesday night. It’ll be hot as who knows what in Los Angeles, but on the field there’s a matchup that’s worth highlighting. You all know the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig. His on-field persona, never mind his battle to get to the United States, are matters well-known to baseball fans. But the Houston Astros’ Yuli Gurriel’s story is a bit different. He was a team spokesman and a well-known entity without ever leaving Cuba. Their paths are so different, but will converge on the field for this series, which is amazing.

Free Food

Coffee Break: While the business of marijuana is booming in a legal context, the cottage industries around it are also profiting greatly. Whether it be the accessories or cultivation, one such adjacent industry that’s now getting a boost is the Breathalyzer one. And yes, they’re looking to sell it to police officers, mostly.

Snack Time: You all might remember Vinnie Johnson from his days with the Detroit Pistons. Now, he’s heating things up in a different field, and doing well, at that.

Dessert: All praises due to our national hero: April Ryan.