When I see someone I know on the subway platform pic.twitter.com/JeehfXBbmH — #sistah jamilah (@JamilahLemieux) November 8, 2017

When I see someone I know on the subway platform pic.twitter.com/JeehfXBbmH — #sistah jamilah (@JamilahLemieux) November 8, 2017

The president has been in Asia, and so far, so decent. He’s weathered one relatively embarrassing revelation about his proclivity for McDonald’s, the first lady has endured some embarrassment at the hands of a Korean pop star and, oh yeah, the Democrats cleaned up Tuesday night on Election Day. We’re not just talking about at the top of every ticket, either: a transgender woman in Virginia, an openly lesbian mayor in Seattle, the first Sikh mayor in Hoboken, New Jersey. The victories are symbolic and also important.

Los Angeles has a ton of cars. So what do you do in a place where you need to get around quickly? Well, there’s public transportation, but also the far more baller option: helicopters. The problem is that helicopters are all sorts of loud and dangerous, so they don’t really make for a good commuting option. (Speak for yourself.) As a result, NASA and Uber are teaming up to create a new flying car that will basically serve as a transportation replacement for the chopper. This is an actual good idea that feels like more than just sci-fi fantasy.

Now that he’s conquered the rap game, Drake is coming for Hollywood. This transition — or addition, if you will — seems like a natural fit, considering that his close friends all seem to be people who in some way are movie stars. But we’re not just talking about him suddenly starring in movies. Aubrey Graham is looking to disrupt by creating, something he should know well as a child actor turned rapper. It might seem like a fame grab to the uninitiated, but I’m actually as interested in this as I am anything else he does.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been hanging out at Bloomberg News all morning. The man hired to represent the league’s 32 owners has been under quite a bit of scrutiny recently, considering all the fallout from pregame protests that have come back to haunt him. Some people think he could be out soon, but apparently the checks are still clearing. So far, he’s claimed that people come to the stadium to have fun, not to view protests, just to give you an idea of how it’s going. You can watch here.

If you can't wait for Black Panther to finally hit next February, you're not alone. We've got quite a few very fun teasers, and it'll be interesting to see how this plays over the holiday season with the movie not even being released yet. But here's another sit-down with the star, Chadwick Boseman.

I have little sympathy for accidents that befall people who hunt animals. Yes, they are unfortunate, but ultimately, that's the game, right? Well, one dude in France learned the hard way and paid the ultimate price.

There's a new movie coming out about my former employer The Washington Post. Looks like a fun one.