President Barack Obama walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 7, 2017, in Washington, D.C. President Obama will be attending a wedding in Florida.

2:00 PMIf you didn’t already know, Domonique Foxworth is from Baltimore. So, The Baltimore Sun wrote a story about him. Check it out.

Farewell, Mr. President. Tuesday night in Chicago, Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States of America, will tell the nation goodbye in a formal speech. Of course, this will have many people in their feelings. It’s not really about politics, it’s about appeal. And while many people had a basic dislike for the man (yay, racism!), he was a very well-liked person by a lot of the United States. Not to mention that whenever you’re a two-term president, the simple concept of change is enough to make people emotional. 9 p.m. EST, kiddos. Set your DVRs.

America’s criminal justice system is fundamentally flawed. This isn’t news. But what is difficult to often determine is exactly how that can be measured, outside of just angry citizens constantly having to deal with the establishment. In New Orleans, however, a new report shows that the bail and jail system isn’t exactly working. Not only that, but it’s also losing said jurisdiction money. You see? Because that’s how institutional hate works. People will do things because they feel they have to, not because it actually makes any sense. FiveThirtyEight reports.

For a long time, my favorite soccer tournament was the UEFA European Championship. It was a tight-knit field of 16 teams, which meant that because of the continental talent, no one in the field was going to be a bad team. The tournament expanded to 24 teams last year, and while it’s not easy for everyone to determine what is and is not a watered-down field, the FIFA World Cup has been that way for years. Now, it’s becoming worse. The only thing good about the expansion to 48 teams is that the tournament isn’t going to take any longer, timewise.

Deshaun Watson and the Clemson Tigers won the national championship Monday night. It was a good game, a minor upset and vindication for Dabo Swinney’s team after losing to Alabama last year in the same game. But on Monday, a tweet was circulating with a picture of former NFL running back Warrick Dunn and Watson when he was a kid. A lot of people forget that Dunn has a charity that puts single mothers in homes. He’s been doing it for years. So, now that he’s a champion, let’s revisit the story of how his house became his home.

Coffee Break: As the generation’s nostalgia wave continues, we continue to see remakes of old items pop up that are going to be profitable for people who finally have the money to buy this stuff again. This time, it’s the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wagoneer. Both companies are making new, updated versions. I would buy both, to be honest.

Snack Time: Don’t ask me why, but I’ve been obsessed with this dude Tree Man ever since I first heard about him. Now, it turns out, he’s cured! I’m so happy for him, because having bark for hands and feet is just really awful.

Dessert: Just want to tip my cap to Maureen Bunyan, a childhood favorite and one of the best to ever do it.