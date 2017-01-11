President Barack Obama waves while coming onstage to give his farewell address on Jan. 11, 2017, at the McCormick Place in Chicago. Obama returned home to Chicago to deliver his final address to the country before stepping aside for President-elect Donald Trump. (Brent Lewis/The Undefeated)

10:30 AMHidden Figures is quite the film. There should have been nothing “unexpected” about its success, even if showing on fewer screens than normal. When our stories are told, people show up because they’re interesting. Period.

Let the countdown to Donald Trump begin. Now that President Barack Obama’s farewell speech is behind us, there’s really no looking back. Tuesday night in Chicago was an emotional one, as the 44th president of the United States delivered his final remarks while the nation looked on. All this came after a very bizarre and troubling news dump that indicates Trump was likely in cahoots with Russia the entire time. Overall though, it wasn’t just some victory lap speech for Obama. He basically had to defend his entire presidency and the need for democracy not just globally, but right here in the United States, as well.

Speaking of Trump, he’s supposed to be holding an actual news conference Wednesday. You’ll recall that he basically never, ever, does this, because it’s a matter of power and control. It’s the same reason why he very rarely made actual television appearances while campaigning, simply choosing to call in. Now, he’s been up early this morning getting these tweets off, so who knows how the rest of the day will go. It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. in New York, of course. Meanwhile, the Russians are denying any involvement with him, either.

Tuesday was a wild news day. Caught among all the frenzy was the outcome of the Charleston, South Carolina, mass murder trial. Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine black people at a church, had his fate in the hands of a jury, and they chose to put him to death. What the purpose of that is, at this point, who knows, but he’ll be the first person put to death for a federal hate crime. Families of the victims call it a hollow victory, which if you don’t believe in an eye for an eye is a grand understatement, considering.

3-on-3 half court has always been my favorite form of basketball to play. In short, there’s no loafing whatsoever. You either guard your man, make a play or just get burned all day long. In high school, we used to do an outdoor tournament in that format and it was tons of fun. There was talk of having it in the Olympics, and every once in a while, you’ll find it on TV somewhere. Anyway, Ice Cube is part of a new group starting a league for old NBA players, and it appears that Allen Iverson will be a player coach in said outfit. Alrighty, then.

Coffee Break: If Chris Brown and Soulja Boy actually do get in a boxing ring, it’ll be a win for the rap game overall. If this is how people choose to start settling beefs in the future, I’m all for it. Is their feud ridiculous? Of course. So much so that they’ve decided they apparently want to take this thing to Dubai, which actually sounds fun. I guess.

Snack Time: That episode of The Simpsons about hip-hop drops soon, so we’ve got a preview to watch. I’m simultaneously excited and mega worried about how this is going to turn out, if we’re being honest.

Dessert: Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson? Terrible. Idris Elba as a radical militant in 1970’s London? Awesome.