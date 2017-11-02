Donna Brazile, former acting Chair of the Democratic National Committee, talks to the media on the floor at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,U.S. July 18, 2016.

Hope your weeks are going well.

I’m not one for conspiracy theories at all. But this latest news that there has been a new secret vault uncovered in a pyramid in Egypt is a little tough not to speculate on. So many movies and stories have been told about finding mysterious rooms in old tombs and temples that unlock God knows what, and to find out that we’re actually living in a time when this happened is rather spooky. Scientists apparently don’t know what this recently discovered room was for, to which I say all the better. Leave that thing alone.

Donna Brazile is ready to spill. The former head of the Democratic National Committee talked to Politico about exactly what happened before her ouster, which was brought on by the revelation that she gave candidate Hillary Clinton questions for a debate beforehand during the presidential campaign. In light of recent weeks that seems so tame, but now she’s accusing the onetime first lady of rigging the election against Bernie Sanders, which is a pretty serious charge and a clear indication of exactly how messed up that party has become as an organization.

If you don’t already have a fire extinguisher, get one. It sounds basic, but house fires happen, and for many folks, they’re not equipped to handle it once something goes even slightly awry. They also make a great gift for someone if you’re out of ideas for the holidays. But, as it turns out, a lot of the tools that we use to keep our homes safe are actually not working and need to be recalled. In a word, this is terrifying. I can’t even imagine what it would be like to use one in a crisis only to find out it’s inoperative. Yikes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA’s most exciting players. Hailing from Greece, he’s single-handedly turned the Milwaukee Bucks into a force to be reckoned with in the league, and his personal story is great. Unfortunately, his father died recently, a development that for a young star could be a devastating blow. But he’s dealing, and he’s doing it through an obvious therapy: basketball. This story about exactly how much he loves the game is a fascinating and fun read.

Coffee Break: Arranged marriages are an awful, outdated practice still occurring in many parts of the world. Basically, young women have their entire lives decided by greedy and gross family members, which is messed up on so many levels. One Pakistani woman decided to fight back in a major way.

Snack Time: We can’t say that Google never tried to do anything for us. The tech giant announced recently that it was giving $1M to a group dedicated to getting more young black men into the field. Very cool.

Dessert: Just in case you didn’t know or forgot that this ever existed, I present: rapping Jerry Jones.