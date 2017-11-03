Daily Dose: 11/3/17
Tyrese is struggling, and it’s all very public
3:21 PMWe made it to Friday, y’all. Hooray. It also happens to be National Sandwich Day, which means it’s the perfect time for me to remind you all that a hot dog is not a sandwich. Because without the bread, it’s still a hot dog.
The NFL is a complete mess right now. It appears that the Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot will be playing this week, after yet another stay was granted to him in court. If you’ve lost track of how many times they’ve gone back and forth, I don’t blame you. In addition, the national anthem situation has gone completely nuclear, with owners now being deposed and told to turn over documents and phones to see if they were colluding to keep Colin Kaepernick out of the league.
Appropriation is something people of color take seriously. Blackface isn’t cool, and wearing traditional garb as Halloween costumes is typically considered insensitive at best. The holiday just passed and there are per usual, any number of violations, one in particular stood out. One guy dressed up as a member of Omega Psi Phi, and the black Greek-letter community was NOT having it. As someone who is not in a fraternity, I don’t really know what to feel about it, but Twitter definitely got these jokes off.
Tyrese is really going through it right now. The singer and actor has been embroiled in a messy family situation, in which his wife accused him of abusing their child. After a lot of legal fees, he is apparently hard up for cash and not afraid to admit that publicly. In between all that, he’s accusing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson of somehow thwarting his career, for various choices the former wrestler made around The Fast and the Furious franchise. Tyrese also has a new album out and the whole thing feels like it’s going to end poorly.
The Washington Wizards are my favorite basketball team. But in my life, they haven’t exactly been a franchise of any real impact in the NBA. That said, now, they’ve got a nice little squad between John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter and my man Markieff Morris. In this short season, they’ve already found themselves in a scrap with the Golden State Warriors, and as a team, are still trying to figure out who they are. What comes with that is a bunch of wild proclamations, such as Beal saying Thursday that the Zardos are the best team in the East. This is not true.
Coffee Break: There’s nothing cool about getting arrested for a DUI. It’s dangerous and typically can result in a lot of things going wrong in your life from a legal standpoint. But for one lady, she was riding a horse when she got hers, which is hilarious.
Snack Time: If you’re a fan of The Lion King and black folks, you will definitely be very excited about the full lineup of people for the upcoming live action film. One word: Beyoncé.
Dessert: Banger for the weekend! Stalley and Migos linked up.
Daily Dose: 11/2/17
Donna Brazile has all the tea
3:11 PMWhat up, squad? Hope your weeks are going well. I got to watch baseball with my dad Wednesday night, which always makes me happy. I’m still amazed, though, at the fact that Sports Illustrated nailed its Houston Astros cover three years ago. Dope.
I’m not one for conspiracy theories at all. But this latest news that there has been a new secret vault uncovered in a pyramid in Egypt is a little tough not to speculate on. So many movies and stories have been told about finding mysterious rooms in old tombs and temples that unlock God knows what, and to find out that we’re actually living in a time when this happened is rather spooky. Scientists apparently don’t know what this recently discovered room was for, to which I say all the better. Leave that thing alone.
Donna Brazile is ready to spill. The former head of the Democratic National Committee talked to Politico about exactly what happened before her ouster, which was brought on by the revelation that she gave candidate Hillary Clinton questions for a debate beforehand during the presidential campaign. In light of recent weeks that seems so tame, but now she’s accusing the onetime first lady of rigging the election against Bernie Sanders, which is a pretty serious charge and a clear indication of exactly how messed up that party has become as an organization.
If you don’t already have a fire extinguisher, get one. It sounds basic, but house fires happen, and for many folks, they’re not equipped to handle it once something goes even slightly awry. They also make a great gift for someone if you’re out of ideas for the holidays. But, as it turns out, a lot of the tools that we use to keep our homes safe are actually not working and need to be recalled. In a word, this is terrifying. I can’t even imagine what it would be like to use one in a crisis only to find out it’s inoperative. Yikes.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA’s most exciting players. Hailing from Greece, he’s single-handedly turned the Milwaukee Bucks into a force to be reckoned with in the league, and his personal story is great. Unfortunately, his father died recently, a development that for a young star could be a devastating blow. But he’s dealing, and he’s doing it through an obvious therapy: basketball. This story about exactly how much he loves the game is a fascinating and fun read.
Coffee Break: Arranged marriages are an awful, outdated practice still occurring in many parts of the world. Basically, young women have their entire lives decided by greedy and gross family members, which is messed up on so many levels. One Pakistani woman decided to fight back in a major way.
Snack Time: We can’t say that Google never tried to do anything for us. The tech giant announced recently that it was giving $1M to a group dedicated to getting more young black men into the field. Very cool.
Dessert: Just in case you didn’t know or forgot that this ever existed, I present: rapping Jerry Jones.
Daily Dose: 11/1/17
José Andrés is feeding Puerto Rico
5:26 PMWhat up, gang? Wednesday was another TV day, but if you’ve only known me for a little bit, you might want to check out this podcast I did with Sarah Spain. We talked about a lot of things, but mainly about me.
José Andrés is a national treasure. While other people are out here trying to insult Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria — and by other people I mean: the president of the United States of America — the celebrity chef and Washington Wizards fan is doing his best to put food in other people’s mouths. According to The New York Times, he’s served more than 2 million meals there, which is more than any government agency has. Think about that. Dude is the man.
New York City has suffered another terror attack. This time, a man appears to have plotted for weeks to use a truck to attack pedestrians, and on Tuesday he carried out that plan and killed eight people, which Mayor Bill de Blasio called “a cowardly act of terror.” The images from the scene are a horrifying reminder of exactly the kind of world we live in when someone wants to do harm. The man who committed the act had already been interviewed by federal agents in 2015, for whatever that’s worth.
We love a good rap beef. Not like, actual beef where people end up dead, but a good personality skirmish where folks just don’t plain like each other? Here for it. And in the case of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, we have a bit of an issue. Not that they’re necessarily hating on each other, but the two have appeared on the Migos’ new song, and there’s some question about how and why that happened. Nicki has finally addressed the matter. Oh, and on top of that, she’s now the new face of H&M.
Papa John’s is bugging. The pizza company, which you probably know from a) living in the world and b) watching NFL football, is now claiming that because of protests before Sunday games, it’s losing money. I’m sorry, but this is absolutely hilarious. To think that a food company is out here questioning the leadership of a football league because its sales are suffering is completely ridiculous, but not entirely unexpected. This might be a good time to point out that Peyton Manning owns quite a few of those franchises.
Coffee Break: You know what nobody does? Waste their drugs on trying to poison children. It’s just not a thing that happens, because on a basic level, people are not particularly interested in wasting their drugs on kids. This is obvious, but law enforcement continues to push this notion like it’s true.
Snack Time: In the midst of various Hollywood types having their actions as predatory men being exposed, we’ve got another person, but this time it’s in the news world. Specially at NPR.
Dessert: This song will forever be a banger, no matter what.
Daily Dose: 10/31/17
Jadeveon Clowney wins Halloween
9:39 PMI am happy to say that if nothing else in my life, I made it on to the Horn-O-Ween episode of Around The Horn. I take Halloween TV programming very seriously, so make sure to check that out if you can.
It appears that in 2017, we’re still debating the Civil War. Which is what happens when John Kelly, the president’s chief of staff, gets on television and starts saying things like Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is an “honorable man.” Bruh. He also seems to believe that had there been more compromise in those years, then guess what! Maybe no war? In case you don’t know, this isn’t remotely close to accurate regarding American history. Because a) there were compromises and b) no one should be compromising with slavers.
When it comes to holidays, stunts are perfect. I’m not saying that I don’t think that Wendy Williams was actually so overcome with heat that she fainted live on television, but I’m saying that I don’t think the longtime radio and TV host is above pulling a bit on everyone for the sake of ratings. The last time I checked, when you faint, you don’t exactly have time to stop, think and make a perfect face to let everyone know that something is going wrong. But, hey, she battled through it, and we’re happy she did.
Kevin Spacey’s world is crumbling around him. After he decided to come out of the closet when responding to accusations of making sexual advances on a child, he was widely criticized for such an irresponsible act. Then, Netflix announced that this season would be the last of House of Cards, the show that Spacey starred in as Frank Underwood. Now, they’ve shut down production on this last season altogether, an indication that something has gone very wrong.
Speaking of great moments in Halloween history, let’s check in on the Houston Texans. You might recall that their owner, Bob McNair, made some pretty foul comments about the league’s players, referring to them as “inmates” and the league as a “prison.” He then tried to amend that and say that he was referring to the league office, which was a ridiculous pivot, but whatever. Let’s just give some props to Jadeveon Clowney, who then proceeded to show up to the Texans’ Halloween party in AN ORANGE JUMPSUIT. The gawd.
Coffee Break: So much new music this week. First off, Skepta dropped a new EP. Then, Chris Brown came out with a whole ass album. Then, 21 Savage, Metro Boomin and Offset decided to surprise release an album as well, making Halloween week the official week to do this sort of thing for the rest of time.
Snack Time: I like to consider myself a relatively adventurous eater. And bugs aren’t really all that wild when it comes to moving outside the typical food chain. But will Atlanta Hawks fans be down for cricket tacos?
Dessert: Whoever’s idea this was is a genius.